Made-In-India TV Shipment Up 33% In July-September 2022: Counterpoint Research
Samsung, Dixon and Wingtech contributed to more than 90% of the locally manufactured shipments.
Shipments of indigenously made television grew by 33% to over 5 million units in the July-September 2022 quarter compared to the previous quarter, market research firm Counterpoint Research said on Tuesday.
According to the report, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) segment led the electronics wearable category in terms of local manufacturing with almost 37% of its shipments being manufactured in India.
"Made-in-India TV shipments grew 33% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2022 to reach over 5 million units. In the electronic wearables category, the TWS segment led in terms of local manufacturing with almost 37% of its shipments being manufactured in India," the report said.
Electronics manufacturing services company Optiemus dominated the local manufacturing and contributed to more than 90% of the shipments, the report said.
Bharat FIH, Padget, Avishkaran and Optiemus were the top four brands and cumulatively contributed to almost 90% of the locally manufactured TWS shipments.
In the tablets category, Samsung, Dixon and Wingtech contributed to more than 90% of the locally manufactured shipments.