Macrotech Developers Shares Hit Record High On Plans To Trim Debt

Shares of Macrotech Developers Ltd. hit a record high during early trade on Tuesday after its top management told a local newswire that the company plans to trim net debt below Rs 6,000 crore by March.

However, share prices fell by late morning after having surged continuously since Nov. 21, giving a return of 6.7%.

"We have reduced our net debt by about Rs 540 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal to Rs 6,730 crore. Our target would be to reduce debt to below Rs 6,000 crore by the end of this fiscal year," Macrotech Developers Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abhishek Lodha told PTI.