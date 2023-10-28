Macrotech Developers Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 13% QoQ, Misses Estimate
The Mumbai-based property developer saw its revenue from operation edge marginally lower in Q2
Macrotech Developers Ltd., which sells properties under the Lodha brand, reported an increase in net profit in the second quarter of FY24.
The Mumbai-based property developer's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 202.8 crore for the quarter ended September, as compared with a net loss of Rs 932 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 399 crore.
On a sequential basis, net profit rose 13%.
Its revenue from operations edged marginally lower to Rs 1,749 crore during the July-September period, as against Rs 1,765 crore a year ago. That compares with the Rs 2,510 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The company's pre-sales rose 12% year-on-year during the reporting period to Rs 3,530 crore.
"In the seasonally weakest quarter, company reported its best ever pre-sales performance showing 12% YoY growth along with continued debt reduction and robust business development," Macrotech Developers said in a press release.
Macrotech Developers Q2 Results Key Highlights (YoY)
Consolidated net profit at Rs 202.8 crore vs net loss of Rs 932 crore
Total income fell 0.3% to Rs 1,755 crore vs Rs 1,761 crore.
Ebitda up 5% at Rs 550 crore vs Rs 530 crore.
Ebitda margin at 32% vs 30%.
On Friday, shares of Macrotech Developers closed 1.05% higher to Rs 733.90 apiece, compared to a 4.3% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen about 32% year-to-date.