Macrotech Developers Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 13% QoQ, Misses Estimate

Macrotech Developers Ltd., which sells properties under the Lodha brand, reported an increase in net profit in the second quarter of FY24.

The Mumbai-based property developer's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 202.8 crore for the quarter ended September, as compared with a net loss of Rs 932 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 399 crore.

On a sequential basis, net profit rose 13%.

Its revenue from operations edged marginally lower to Rs 1,749 crore during the July-September period, as against Rs 1,765 crore a year ago. That compares with the Rs 2,510 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's pre-sales rose 12% year-on-year during the reporting period to Rs 3,530 crore.

"In the seasonally weakest quarter, company reported its best ever pre-sales performance showing 12% YoY growth along with continued debt reduction and robust business development," Macrotech Developers said in a press release.

Macrotech Developers Q2 Results Key Highlights (YoY)

Consolidated net profit at Rs 202.8 crore vs net loss of Rs 932 crore

Total income fell 0.3% to Rs 1,755 crore vs Rs 1,761 crore.

Ebitda up 5% at Rs 550 crore vs Rs 530 crore.

Ebitda margin at 32% vs 30%.

On Friday, shares of Macrotech Developers closed 1.05% higher to Rs 733.90 apiece, compared to a 4.3% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen about 32% year-to-date.