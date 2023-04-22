Macrotech Developers, CE Info Systems Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Leading private lenders ICICI Bank and Yes Bank will also announce their financials for the March quarter on Saturday.
Macrotech Developers Ltd. will be the first real estate player to announce its earnings for the quarter and year ended March 2023 on Saturday.
Private lenders ICICI Bank Ltd. and Yes Bank Ltd. will also announce their financials for the period.
According to analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg, Macrotech Developers is likely to see its revenue slip 17% year-on-year to Rs 2,856.14 crore during the three months to March 2023.
Estimates suggest that both Ebitda and net profit are expected to experience a similar decline during the period.
C.E. Info Systems Ltd., the company that runs the mapping service MapMyIndia, will also announce its quarterly results.
The company is expected to witness a 15.36% sequential rise in revenue at Rs 78.05 crore during the March quarter of fiscal 2023. Net profit for the period under review is expected to dip 0.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 29.4 crore.
Here are the estimates for some of the major earnings scheduled for today: