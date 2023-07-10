M&A Worth $800 Billion Leaked in Last Year’s Deals Slump

BQPrimeBusiness NewsM&A Worth $800 Billion Leaked in Last Year’s Deals Slump
10 Jul 2023, 8:07 AM IST
BQPrime
Tickers display stock prices after a listing ceremony of PT Global Digital Niaga, the owner of Indonesia’s e-commerce group Blibli, at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Global Digital Niaga, backed by Djarum Group, also owns an online travel business and supermarket chains. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Information on one in three deals worth $2 billion or more leaked to the media last year, even as mergers and acquisitions slumped across the globe.

In total, markets were tipped off to just shy of $800 billion of transactions over the period, according to a Monday report from strategic communications firm H/Advisors. 

Asia Pacific was the most porous region, with more than half of deals being detailed before announcement. Western Europe was the next leakiest market at around 48%, followed by the US at just 28%. 

“Mergers and acquisitions rank among the most significant and complex events that any corporate leader or boardroom can face,” said Neil Bennett and Tom Johnson, global co-chief executive officers of H/Advisors. “Any business needs to be well-prepared for media interest right from the start of an M&A process.”

Most deal leaks correctly reported the names of parties involved, though accuracy on valuations varied more, according to H/Advisors. The worst sectors for leaks included aerospace and defense, retail, food and tobacco.

Dealmaking tailed off around the world last year after a record-breaking 2021, with inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions weighing heavily on activity. The downturn has continued into 2023, with bankers having just worked through one of their worst first-half periods in a decade.

