Lyft Plans Job Cuts That May Hit 30% of Staff in Overhaul

In February, Lyft forecast dramatically lower profits than Wall Street had expected, projecting adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $5 million to $15 million this quarter, missing an $83.6 million average estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Its shares tumbled 36% on the day, prompting speculation among some analysts that it could be up for sale. Risher, in an interview at the time, denied the company might be headed for the auction block and said, instead, that he would use lower fares to compete with Uber.