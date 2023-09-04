Luxury Retailers Are Following The Money To India's New Affluent

“If you look at Mumbai, the streets have remained the same, but the people have always changed,” said Abha Narain Lambah, principal architect at Abha Narain Lambah Associates, which has worked on restoring buildings in the area. The previous occupants of the colonial-era buildings in southern Mumbai — stockbrokers, for example — weren’t looking at the architecture or the design value of it, she said. “Gentrification, new entrepreneurship, change of use is a feature that we have to embrace as long as those buildings can be recycled and adaptively reused.”