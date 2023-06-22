Luxury Homes Drive Mumbai Sales As Inventory Falls 24%, Says Anarock

Luxury housing sales continued to top charts post-pandemic, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where prices in the segment had dropped during the first wave.

There had been a 24% yearly decline in MMR's unsold stock of homes priced above Rs 2.5 crore, according to data from Anarock Property Consultants Pvt. This was despite the overall inventory in the region seeing a 13% yearly increase at the end of Q1 fiscal 2023.

The luxury stock was the only category to see inventory reduce in MMR, while all other segments—affordable, mid, and premium—saw an increase in inventory, Anarock said.

At 33%, MMR homes priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 80 lakh saw the highest increase in unsold stock.