Luxury Homes Drive Mumbai Sales As Inventory Falls 24%, Says Anarock
Despite Mumbai region's overall inventory rising, homes priced above Rs 2.5 crore saw their inventory shrink, said Anarock.
Luxury housing sales continued to top charts post-pandemic, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where prices in the segment had dropped during the first wave.
There had been a 24% yearly decline in MMR's unsold stock of homes priced above Rs 2.5 crore, according to data from Anarock Property Consultants Pvt. This was despite the overall inventory in the region seeing a 13% yearly increase at the end of Q1 fiscal 2023.
The luxury stock was the only category to see inventory reduce in MMR, while all other segments—affordable, mid, and premium—saw an increase in inventory, Anarock said.
At 33%, MMR homes priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 80 lakh saw the highest increase in unsold stock.
"Luxury homes are driving housing sales across most cities since the first Covid-19 wave," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group. "The quest for more space—one of the defining characteristics of luxury homes—fuels most of this demand, which has helped developers clear significant chunks of their unsold luxury stock."
Data also revealed a 1% decline in the overall unsold stock of luxury homes priced above Rs 2.5 crore across all seven top cities. However, MMR saw a 24% yearly decline in unsold luxury stock. "In fact, the current luxury stock of approximately 15,520 units is the lowest the city has held in this category in a long time," Puri said.
Despite increased new supply in the top seven cities in Q1 FY23, overall unsold stock across all budget categories remained static in the period. It was approximately 6.28 lakh units by the end of Q1 FY22 and stood at roughly 6.27 lakh units at the end of Q1 FY23, according to data analysed by Anarock.