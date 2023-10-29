Luxury Home Sales Jump 115% In First Nine Months Of 2023: Anarock

Luxury home sales rose 115% year-on-year to 84,400 units in the first nine months of 2023 across the top seven cities, according to Anarock Property Consultants Pvt.

Nearly 3.49 lakh units were sold in the period from January to September of the ongoing calendar year, out of which 24% or 84,400 units were luxury homes priced over Rs 1.5 crore, the property research firm said.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NCR and Hyderabad made-up the lion's share of the overall luxury sales accounting for 63,390 units sold in the period, said Anuj Puri, chairman at the Anarock Group.