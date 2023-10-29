Luxury Home Sales Jump 115% In First Nine Months Of 2023: Anarock
MMR, NCR and Hyderabad made up the lion's share of the overall luxury sales accounting for 63,390 units sold in the period.
Luxury home sales rose 115% year-on-year to 84,400 units in the first nine months of 2023 across the top seven cities, according to Anarock Property Consultants Pvt.
Nearly 3.49 lakh units were sold in the period from January to September of the ongoing calendar year, out of which 24% or 84,400 units were luxury homes priced over Rs 1.5 crore, the property research firm said.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NCR and Hyderabad made-up the lion's share of the overall luxury sales accounting for 63,390 units sold in the period, said Anuj Puri, chairman at the Anarock Group.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region was the biggest contributor to the surge in luxury housing sales with 36,130 units sold in the region. NCR and Hyderabad accounted for sales of 13,630 each.
Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata were the other cities contributing to the luxury housing sales in the nine-month period.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region was also the biggest contributor to housing sales across budget categories, accounting for 1.11 lakh units sold out of the overall sales of 3.49 lakh units.
MMR's overall housing sales were followed by Pune, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai.