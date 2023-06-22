Lupin Remains Optimistic About Generic Version Of Spiriva, Even As Shares Decline

Shares of Lupin Ltd. declined on Thursday after hitting a 52-week high the previous day following the announcement of the approval of the company's generic version of Spiriva. The drug is used to treat patients with breathing problems.

This is despite Managing Director Nilesh Gupta's guidance that $140 million in revenue from the product by FY25 is attainable. There are no other filings for a generic version of Spiriva yet, he said.

"FY24 will be a year of repair for the company," Gupta said at the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance conference held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Lupin intends to focus on three areas going forward, viz., inhalation, injectables, and India, he said. Also, the company intends to move away from oral solids to more complex generics in the future.

"We have reduced 90% of operations from our oral solids facility at Pithampur, which is under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warning letter," Gupta said.

On the U.S. drug shortage issues, Gupta said that the company has seen no benefit yet.

Shares of the company fell 2.79% to Rs 850.65 apiece, compared to a 0.41% decline in the BSE Sensex as of 3:10 p.m. The stock fell as much as 4.5% intraday on Thursday.

Of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, 13 recommend a 'hold' rating, and 16 suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 10%, which has improved from a downside of 14.6% before the approval.