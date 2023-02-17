ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lupin Receives U.S. FDA's Establishment Inspection Report For Its Nagpur Facility
The injectable facility at Nagpur is designed to the highest quality standards and adheres to international regulations with advanced technology and equipment.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd. on Friday said it has received the establishment inspection report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its new injectable facility located in Nagpur.
Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd. on Friday said it has received the establishment inspection report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its new injectable facility located in Nagpur.
The establishment inspection report was issued after the last inspection of the facility conducted from Oct. 17-29, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The injectable facility at Nagpur is designed to the highest quality standards and adheres to international regulations with advanced technology and equipment, Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.
"We are committed to bringing an important portfolio of injectables addressing unmet needs from the facility", he added.
ADVERTISEMENT