Lupin Q3 Earnings Review: Shares Drop As Brokerages Express Concerns Around Growth And Margin

:Lupin shares fell for the second consecutive day as analysts express concerns on growth prospects and margins
Source:Unsplash
Source:Unsplash
Shares of Lupin Ltd. fell for the second consecutive session as analysts express concerns on growth prospects and margins.

The company's third-quarter net profit fell 72% year-on-year to Rs 153 crore on a high base, which included the impact of a deferred tax reversal. That compares with the Rs 220-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Lupin Q3 Results FY23: Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue rose 4% to Rs 4,322 crore (the consensus estimate is Rs 4,257 crore).

  • Ebitda was up 39% to Rs 516 crore (consensus estimate: Rs 572 crore).

  • Margin at 11.9% versus 8.9%. (Consensus estimate: 13.4%).

Shares of Lupin closed 4.76% lower on Friday, a day after the results were announced, compared to a 0.2% fall in the Sensex. They were trading 5% lower on Monday at 9:23 a.m.

Of the 44 analysts tracking the company, 11 have a ‘buy’ rating, 16 recommend a ‘hold,’ and 17 suggest ‘sell,’ according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus target price implies a downside of 1.2%.

Here's what brokerages have to say about Lupin's Q3 FY23 results:

Systematix

  • Maintains a 'hold' rating and cuts the target price to Rs 793 apiece from Rs 809, implying an upside of 8%.

  • After-tax profits below estimates were impacted by a steep increase in other expenses and lower than expected revenue growth in key geographies—North America and India.

  • The North America business benefited from seasonal tailwinds and volume growth in albuterol sulphate and gSuprep.

  • Excluding the four new launches, U.S. base business has declined by around 22% year-on-year.

  • This was an outcome of ongoing price erosion and product discontinuation during the year.

  • gSpiriva's launch has been postponed and is now expected to be in H1 of FY24.

  • In the near term, gSpiriva, Darunavir, Diazepam gel, and Nascobal nasal spray should get added to Lupin’s US portfolio.

  • In the medium term, LPC could receive U.S. FDA approvals for Pegfilgrastim, Dulera, and Glucagon, which could significantly pick up US revenues.

  • India business impacted by sluggish growth in the diabetes portfolio and loss of exclusivity in Ondero and Cidmus.

  • The company has expanded its field force by 1,000 MRs in India and is confident of growing by double digits.

  • The company expects to start delivering core Ebidta margins of 18–20% in FY24.

  • Brokerage expects that margin expansion to guided levels depends on the scale up of gSpiriva in the US.

  • Revised estimates are needed to factor in growth challenges in the India portfolio and high concentration risk (gSpiriva) in the US.

  • Key risks:

    1) Further delay in receiving approval for gSpiriva.

    2) Compliance issues at manufacturing facilities impacting future approvals.

Nomura

  • Maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 864 apiece, implying an upside of 17% from the closing price on Friday.

  • The Q3 FY23 results were below expectations.

  • US sales rose less than estimated.

  • The growth rate for India has slowed down due to the loss of Cidmus revenue and competition in the diabetes portfolio.

  • Sales in ROW, EMEA, and API were higher than estimates.

  • The effective tax rate for Q3 FY23 was 36%.

  • Ebidta and net profit missed estimates by 18% and 38%, respectively, due to higher other expenses.

  • The reduction in cost overheads was lower than the brokerage's expectation.

  • The expansion of the Ebidta margin by just 147 basis points quarter-on-quarter from a very low base was a negative surprise.

Nirmal Bang

  • Downgrades to 'sell' from 'accumulate' with a target price of Rs 655 apiece, implying a downside of 11%.

  • Profitability was lower than estimates due to lower-than-expected margins, higher interest costs, and an elevated tax rate.

  • Despite a strong seasonality benefit, the margin disappointed yet again.

  • Margins were mainly impacted by the addition of 1,000 MRs in the domestic market, a one-time expense of Rs 40 crore, and elevated cost inflation.

  • As per the management, margins are expected to improve from FY24 onward with the launch of Spiriva and increased operational leverage.

  • Adjusted net profit declined 71.9% YoY to Rs 150 crore (against the Nirmal Bang estimate of Rs 210 crore), mainly due to subdued operational performance and a higher tax outgo.

  • Near term trigger in the stock is ramp-up in Suprep and launch of Spiriva in H1FY24.

  • Remain cautious about the company’s prospects, as growth and margin improvement are contingent upon a few US launches.

  • Does not see any near-term triggers either to improve base business margins.

  • Lupin has the worst margins and return ratios among the large-cap peers.

  • Despite product restructuring and cost optimization, the company has continued to disappoint on the margin front.

