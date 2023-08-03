Lupin Q1 Results: Profit Surges, Beats Estimates

"We had a strong quarter with good growth across all key markets as we continue to improve our operating margins driven by higher sales, a better mix, and cost optimisation initiatives," said Nilesh Gupta, managing director at Lupin.

Their India-branded business bounced back to double-digit growth despite National List of Essential Medicines price reductions, he said. With the clearance of Pithampur Unit-2, they expect to add to the product approvals for the U.S. region.

"Getting approvals for important complex generics like Tiotropium DPI and getting back into the launch tempo with first-to-market products like Darunavir and additional new product launches will help sustain the growth momentum both in the top line and bottom line as we move ahead," Gupta said in the filing.