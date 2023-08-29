Lupin Gets USFDA Nod To Market Generic Lung Disease Treatment Capsule

Pharma major Lupin Ltd. on Tuesday said it received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market its generic Pirfenidone capsules used for the treatment of lung disease known as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Lupin's manufacturing site at Visakhapatnam. (Source: Company website)
The approval granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Pirfenidone capsules of 267 mg strength, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
The drug is the generic equivalent of Esbriet Capsules, 267 mg of Hoffmann La Roche Inc.
This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India, it added.
Pirfenidone capsules had estimated annual sales of $95 million in the U.S., Lupin said citing IQVIA MAT June 2023 data.