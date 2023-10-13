Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Medication
The company's product is the generic equivalent of Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Xywav Oral Solution, it added.
Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic medication, used to reduce excessive daytime sleepiness, in the American market.
The company has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, and Sodium Oxybates Oral Solution (0.5 g/mL), the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.
Lupin said it will produce the medication at its Somerset facility in the U.S.
The drug maker is exclusive first-to-file and may be eligible to receive a 180-day exclusivity period at product launch, it added.
As per industry estimates, the net product sales for Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, and Sodium Oxybates Oral Solution stood at $958.4 million in the year ending December 2022 and $604.3 million in the first six months of 2023.