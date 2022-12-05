ADVERTISEMENT
Lupin Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Generic Medication

Drug firm Lupin said it has launched Rufinamide Tablets, an anticonvulsant medication, in the American market.
Lupin's manufacturing site at Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Company website)
Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has launched Rufinamide Tablets, an anticonvulsant medication, in the American market.

The company has launched the product, a generic version of Eisai Inc's Banzel tablets, in 200 mg and 400 mg strengths, the drug firm said in a statement.

As per IQVIA data, Rufinamide tablets had estimated annual sales of $138 million in the U.S.

Shares of the company were trading 0.81% down at Rs 769.05 apiece on the BSE.

