Lupin Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Generic Medication

The product, a generic version of Mylan Specialty's Perforomist Inhalation Solution, is indicated for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@cdc?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">CDC</a>/<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/laboratory?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(source: CDC/Unsplash)
Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution in the American market.

As per IQVIA MAT September 2022 data, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution had estimated annual sales of $268 million in the U.S.

