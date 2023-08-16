Lupin Gets U.S. FDA Nod For Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution
The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh, the company said.
Pharma major Lupin Ltd. on Wednesday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market its generic Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution used to treat post-operative inflammation in patients who have undergone cataract surgery.
The approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.09 per cent, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
The product is the generic equivalent of Bromday Ophthalmic Solution 0.09% of Bausch + Lomb, it added.
Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.09% had estimated annual sales worth $11 million in the U.S., Lupin said, citing IQVIA MAT data for June.