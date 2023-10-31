Lupin Gets EIR From USFDA For Mandideep Plant

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. health regulator for its Mandideep Unit-2 manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh..The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed..The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2023, Lupin said in a regulatory filing..Shares of the drug firm ended 1.04% down at Rs 1,128.40 apiece on the BSE.