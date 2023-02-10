Lupin Forecasts 17-18% Ebitda Margin In Q4

Lupin Ltd. expects to be close to 17–18% Ebitda margin by the end of this fiscal, according to its Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Ramesh Swaminathan.

The company reported 4% expansion in top line year-on-year in Q3, and its consolidated Ebitda margins came in at 11.9% for the quarter, as compared to estimates of 13.4%.

In terms of its Q4 margin target, the company is counting on new product launches, including gSpiriva, and will continue to work on reducing expenses, Swaminathan told BQ Prime.

The company is awaiting approval from the U.S. FDA on the gSpiriva launch.

While there has been some delay, the company is in conversation with the U.S. FDA and expects the approvals to come in soon, Swaminathan said.

Lupin is targeting an overall reduction in expenses to the extent of Rs 600 crore in the medium term.

"We should see results by the end of this fiscal and from next fiscal, they are expected to return to normalised levels, in line with competition," he said.

According to Vishal Manchanda, pharma analyst at Systematix, the Q4 target is ambitious and it would be a surprise if the same were met.

"There seems to be a lack of visibility, considering the delay in the big U.S. launch, which has not yet happened in Q4 and we are already halfway through the quarter."

Swaminathan has guided for 18-20% Ebitda margin in the medium term, which is around the margin range of a majority of formulation-makers exporting to the U.S.