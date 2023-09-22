Lupin Buys Five Brands At Rs 101 Crore From Menarini

Lupin Ltd. inked an agreement with Menarini India to acquire five brands along with their copyrights for a cash consideration of Rs 101 crore.

The company acquired five legacy brands in strategic therapy areas—gastroenterology, urology and anti-infectives—from Menarini, along with the associated trademark rights, the company said in its exchange filing.

The brands that the pharma major acquired are Piclin, Menoctyl, Sucramal O, Pyridium, and Distaclor.

These brands will help Lupin further enhance its diverse portfolio and solidify its position as a leading pharmaceutical company in India, it said.

Lupin has been exclusively marketing these brands in the Indian market since July 2021 under a distribution and promotion agreement with A. Menarini India Ltd.

As the pharma major continues to expand its presence in India, this acquisition for the Indian market marks a significant step forward, the statement said.

“This acquisition aligns well with our strategic goal to broaden our presence in the Indian market. By offering a comprehensive range of products, our aim is to deliver even greater value to our stakeholders and the communities we serve,” Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.