Lupin Bets On U.S. Sales Momentum After Hitting $200 Million First Time In Two Years

Lupin Ltd. expects to maintain its U.S. revenue momentum and margins after crossing the quarterly milestone of $200 million first time in two years as prices stabilise in the American market.

The company recording sales worth $213 million (about Rs 1,775 crore) in the July-September quarter in the U.S.

Everybody had been worried about Lupin touching the $200 million sales run rate on a consistent basis in the U.S., Ramesh Swaminathan, chief financial officer and executive director at Lupin, told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview. In the first quarter, the company hit $181 million sales, and in the second the growth was higher, he said.

Price stabilisation in the U.S., high interest rates prompting shutdown of factories, and the subsequent supply crunch, also helped Lupin achieve robust sales in the world's largest economy, he said.

The company posted Rs 5,038.6 crore revenue in Q2, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 4,796.8 crore revenue, as new product launches in the U.S. fared well.

"Usually driven by the U.S., we have lined up a pipeline of products to be launched there. So, this particular quarter was driven by Spiriva launch in the U.S.," said Swaminathan.