Lupin Acquires Diabetes Brands From Boehringer Ingelheim For Rs 235 Crore

Lupin Ltd. has announced its acquisition of diabetes brands, Ondero and Ondero Met, from Boehringer Ingelheim International.

The company entered an acquisition agreement of the two brands, including the trademark rights associated with these brands, for a cash consideration of 26 million euros, or around Rs 235 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Lupin has been marketing these brands in the Indian market since 2015, as part of a co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India.

In India, an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years have Type-2 diabetes, while nearly 25 million are pre-diabetic or at higher risk of developing diabetes in the future. Ondero (Linagliptin) and Ondero Met (Linagliptin + Metformin) are the gold standard in diabetes management, the company said in the filing.

"With the acquisition of Ondero and Ondero Met, we continue to offer a wide portfolio of products to enable access to medication for patients, and further consolidate our position as a market leader in the anti-diabetes segment,” said Nilesh Gupta, managing director at Lupin, in the filing.

The brand currently contributes Rs 154 crore to Lupin's sales, according to IQVIA MAT July 2023 (12-month trailing average) and is going off-patent in the coming year, according to an analyst who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

If Lupin were to lose rights to the brand, it would lead to loss of revenue, the person quoted above said. While genericisation of the molecule/brand will cause prices to come down next year onwards, the brand and doctor-recall advantage will remain with Lupin protecting its revenue to some extent, the analyst said.

According to the analyst, it is not a material acquisition. While it may not boost Lupin's revenue, the acquisition is expected to protect existing revenue, the person said.

Shares of the company ended 2.31% lower at Rs 1,066 apeice, as compared with a 0.31% decline in the benchmark Sensex.