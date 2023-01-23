LTIMindtree Q3 Review: Most Analysts Maintain 'Buy' On Strong Sales, Client Mining Opportunities

Despite the correction after the merger, analysts do not see the need to upgrade LTI Mindtree Ltd. ratings, even as the company reported a decline in third-quarter profit.

However, Most analysts maintain 'buy' rating on the stock, citing strong sales and client mining opportunities following the merger.

"Following the correction after the merger completion announcement and is getting into an interesting zone, though the correction is not enough to warrant an upgrade," Kotak said in its Jan. 23 note.