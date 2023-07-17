LTIMindtree Q1 Results: Profit Rises Over 3% Amid Flat Revenue Growth

LTIMindtree Ltd.'s first-quarter revenue was flat even as a few of its larger peers faltered in the face of a slowdown in discretionary spending.

Revenue of the new entrant to the Nifty 50 rose 0.12% over the previous three months to Rs 8,702.1 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 8,775.2 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

LTIMindtree Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Quarter-on-Quarter)

Revenue up 0.12% at Rs 8,702.1 crore (Estimate: Rs 8,775.2 crore).

Ebit up 2.06% at Rs 1,450.8 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,421.7 crore).

Ebit margin up 32 basis points to 16.67% (Estimate: 16.2%).

Net profit up 3.39% at Rs 1,151.5 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,194.2 crore).

The quarterly results of India's sixth-largest IT company come less than a week after the company’s stock replaced the exiting HDFC Ltd. in the benchmark Nifty 50. The company is likely to see an inflow of about $150-160 million due to its inclusion in the Nifty 50, according to preliminary calculations by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

On Monday, shares of LTIMindtree Ltd. rose 0.92% to Rs 5,139.90 apiece on the NSE, even as the benchmark Nifty 50 ended the day 0.75% higher at 19,711.45 points. The earnings were declared after market hours.