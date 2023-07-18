LTIMindtree Q1 Result Review: Analysts Expect Low Margins In FY24
A promised double-digit growth in FY24 is now out of the question, but LTIMindtree is confident of exiting FY24 at 17-18% margin.
LTIMindtree Ltd. is unlikely to clock double-digit growth due to sluggishness in deal conversion but is confident of delivering on its margin bet.
Clients have paused discretionary spending and are instead focused on cost takeout deals as well as efficiency projects that have a longer timeline, LTIMindtree said in a post-earnings call on Monday. The IT services firm had expected the delays in decision-making to end in the April-June quarter, but this will likely persist for the rest of the fiscal.
Essentially, that means revenue won’t grow materially in all of 2023–24, definitely not in double digits.
“While we think revenue growth is likely to improve from Q1 levels (0.1% QoQ), achieving double-digit growth entails a strong ~4.5% QoQ growth in the next three quarters, which we view as very difficult," Nomura analysts Abhishek Bhadari and Krish Beniwal said in a July 17 note. "H2 FY24 should benefit from the usual seasonality of pass-through revenue. We lower our FY24 dollar revenue growth expectation from 9.5% to 9%."
"We are very confident that we should be still aiming for double-digit growth as far as FY24 is concerned,” said Chief Executive Officer Debashis Chatterjee in a May 1 interview with Moneycontrol.
That hasn’t happened yet. In fact, the company has now indicated that many of the deals that were expected to close in Q1 FY24 have spilled over into Q2 FY24. There is a dichotomy between budgets and spends, as there is a greater level of scrutiny.
Revenue of the newest member of the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.12% over the previous three months to Rs 8,702.1 crore in the quarter ended June 30, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 8,775.2 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
LTIMindtree Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue up 0.12% at Rs 8,702.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,775.2 crore).
Ebit up 2.06% at Rs 1,450.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,421.7 crore).
Ebit margin up 32 basis points to 16.67%. (Bloomberg estimate: 16.2%).
Net profit up 3.39% at Rs 1,151.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,194.2 crore).
In dollar terms, the top line grew 0.1% sequentially to $1,058.7 million during April-June, while the bottom line was up 3.4% over the previous three months to $140.1 million. In constant currency terms, revenue was up 8.2% year-on-year.
The Bengaluru-based IT services firm clocked a total contract value, or new deal wins, of $1.41 billion in April-June, as compared to $1.37 billion in January-March.
Margin Play
Despite flat revenue growth, LTIMindtree improved its operational profitability by 30 basis points sequentially in the April-June quarter, due to reclassification of 1,000 employees from delivery to sales and support. Improving utilisation levels—up 150 basis points to 84.8%— and a declining headcount and easing attrition rate buoyed margins.
The company has said it has enough levers in play to exit fiscal 2024 with an ebit margin of 17-18%.
“We expect LTIMindtree to exit 4QFY24F with an EBIT margin of ~17.5% and record EBIT margin of 16.6% (+40 BPS YoY) in FY24F and 17.6% in FY25F,” Nomura said.
A recovery, then, is seen delayed till at least FY25.
“Given the limited visibility on deal starts, we expect LTIMindtree’s revenue growth recovery to be gradual, and estimate FY24 dollar revenue growth at 7.3% YoY,” said Mukul Garg, analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. “We continue to see LTIMindtree as well placed to gain from a healthy mix of cost-takeout deals and transformation spending," he said in a July 17 note.
“We expect a strong recovery in FY25, with a dollar revenue compound annual growth rate of 11% over FY23-25E, despite weak macro.”
Brokerages On LTIMindtree's Q1 Results
Nomura
The brokerage has a 'reduce' rating with a target price of Rs 3,940.
LTIMindtree’s Q1 FY24 revenue at $1,059 million (+0.1% QoQ and +8.2% YoY in constant currency terms) was below the estimate of +0.5% QoQ growth.
In dollar terms, BFSI and retail both recorded a decline of 1.3% QoQ, while health and hi-tech saw the strongest QoQ growth of +4.1% and +3.2%, respectively.
Ebit margin at 16.7% (+30 BPS QoQ) was marginally below their estimate of 16.8%. Earnings per share at Rs 38.9 was up 4% YoY.
Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal has a 'neutral' rating, with a price target of Rs 4,700.
While LTIMindtree delivered a strong order inflow of $1.41 billion in Q1, the management retracted from providing FY24 guidance and acknowledged that double-digit growth seems challenging in FY24.
LTIMindtree is well placed to benefit from a healthy mix of cost-takeout deals and digital transformation spending. A strong recovery is likely in FY25, with CAGR of 11% over FY23-25, despite weak macro.
The company is likely to deliver Ebit margin at the lower end of its guidance in FY24 at 16.5%, followed by a 140 BPS pickup in FY25 to 17.9%. That should help LTIMindtree clock a PAT CAGR of 16.1% over FY23-25.
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt.
Brokerage has a 'sell' rating, with a target price of Rs 3940.
LTIMindtree didn’t reiterate its double-digit constant currency growth guidance for FY24, but stated that its fiscal performance would place it in the leader’s quadrant.
The worst on the US macro front is ahead of us and not behind us, and hence the brokerage is cautious on the IT sector and LTIMindtree.
FY25 earnings may not be as robust as consensus expects, as the U.S. recession gets pushed back into 2024.
The current rally in IT stocks is more a positioning and a FOMO rally, which will taper off when there is no improvement in fundamentals.