LTIMindtree Q1 Result Review: Analysts Expect Low Margins In FY24

LTIMindtree Ltd. is unlikely to clock double-digit growth as promised due to sluggishness in deal conversion but is confident of delivering on its margin bet.

Clients have paused discretionary spending and are instead focused on cost takeout deals as well as efficiency projects that have a longer timeline, LTIMindtree said in a post-earnings call on Monday. The IT services firm had expected the delays in decision-making to end in the April-June quarter, but this will likely persist for the rest of the fiscal.

Essentially, that means revenue won’t grow materially in all of 2023–24, definitely not in double digits.

“While we think revenue growth is likely to improve from Q1 levels (0.1% QoQ), achieving double-digit growth entails a strong ~4.5% QoQ growth in the next three quarters, which we view as very difficult," Nomura analysts Abhishek Bhadari and Krish Beniwal said in a July 17 note. "H2 FY24 should benefit from the usual seasonality of pass-through revenue. We lower our FY24 dollar revenue growth expectation from 9.5% to 9%."

"We are very confident that we should be still aiming for double-digit growth as far as FY24 is concerned,” said Chief Executive Officer Debashis Chatterjee in a May 1 interview with Moneycontrol.

That hasn’t happened yet. In fact, the company has now indicated that many of the deals that were expected to close in Q1 FY24 have spilled over into Q2 FY24. There is a dichotomy between budgets and spends, as there is a greater level of scrutiny.

Revenue of the newest member of the benchmark Nifty 50 rose 0.12% over the previous three months to Rs 8,702.1 crore in the quarter ended June 30, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 8,775.2 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

LTIMindtree Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Quarter-on-Quarter)

Revenue up 0.12% at Rs 8,702.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,775.2 crore).

Ebit up 2.06% at Rs 1,450.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,421.7 crore).

Ebit margin up 32 basis points to 16.67%. (Bloomberg estimate: 16.2%).

Net profit up 3.39% at Rs 1,151.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,194.2 crore).

In dollar terms, the top line grew 0.1% sequentially to $1,058.7 million during April-June, while the bottom line was up 3.4% over the previous three months to $140.1 million. In constant currency terms, revenue was up 8.2% year-on-year.

The Bengaluru-based IT services firm clocked a total contract value, or new deal wins, of $1.41 billion in April-June, as compared to $1.37 billion in January-March.