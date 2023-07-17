LTIMindtree Profit Rises, Tata Elxsi Revenue Up — Earnings Wrap

LTIMindtree Ltd.'s first-quarter revenue was flat even as a few of its larger peers faltered in the face of a slowdown in discretionary spending.

Revenue rose 0.12% over the previous three months to Rs 8,702.1 crore, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.

Meanwhile, Tata Elxsi Ltd.'s revenue grew marginally in the April-June quarter, while its profit dipped and missed estimates.

Revenue for the design and technology services provider rose 1.43% over the previous three months to Rs 850 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.