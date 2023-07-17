LTIMindtree Profit Rises, Tata Elxsi Revenue Up — Earnings Wrap
LTIMindtree Ltd.'s revenue rose 0.12% over the previous three months to Rs 8,702.1 crore.
LTIMindtree Ltd.'s first-quarter revenue was flat even as a few of its larger peers faltered in the face of a slowdown in discretionary spending.
Revenue rose 0.12% over the previous three months to Rs 8,702.1 crore, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.
Meanwhile, Tata Elxsi Ltd.'s revenue grew marginally in the April-June quarter, while its profit dipped and missed estimates.
Revenue for the design and technology services provider rose 1.43% over the previous three months to Rs 850 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Here are the earnings of major companies announced after market hours on July 17:
LTIMindTree Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is flat at Rs 8,702.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,775.2 crore).
EBIT is up 2% at Rs 1,450.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,421.7 crore).
Margin: 16.67% vs. 16.35% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.2%)
Net profit is up 3% at Rs 1,151.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,194.2 crore).
Tanfac Industries Q1 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 27% at Rs 106 crore.
Ebitda up 75% at Rs 26.20 crore.
Ebitda margin 25% vs. 18%
Net profit up 2x at Rs 18.39 crore.
Tata Elxsi Q1 FY24 (QoQ)
Revenue up 1.5% to Rs 850 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 878 crore).
Ebitda up 0.7% at Rs 251.46 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 253.45 crore).
Ebitda margin: 29.58% vs. 29.79% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.9%)
Net Profit fell 6% to Rs 189 crore vs. Rs 201.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 201.3 crore).