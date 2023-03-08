L&T Well Positioned To Take Advantage Of The Government's Thrust On Public Capex: Morgan Stanley

Indian engineering, procurement, and construction companies like Larsen & Toubro Ltd. are well positioned to take advantage of the continued thrust of public capex by the government, according to Morgan Stanley.

The overall investment rate will rise to 36% of GDP by FY27 from 31% of GDP in FY22, which implies total investment growth (nominal) will average 16.7% in the next five years against an average growth of 8.8% in the last five years, the brokerage estimates in their March 8 note.

Due to the government's focus on public capex, the note said, there is increased evidence of a strong revival in the private capex cycle across multiple sectors, the note said.

"L&T is a natural monopoly in its business given its scale. Despite its size differential, it compares favourably to its peers on the lines of order inflow growth, a diversified order book, improving execution and revenue growth, lower volatility in margins, and well-managed working capital," the brokerage said.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the target price on L&T to Rs 2,827 from Rs 2,401, given the higher base case and bull case, while keeping the bear case multiple unchanged.