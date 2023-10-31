L&T To Incorporate Fabless Semiconductor Chip Arm For Rs 830 Crore

A fabless chipmaker designs and sells the hardware and semiconductor chips but does not manufacture the silicon wafers, or chips, used in the products. Instead, it outsources the fabrication to a manufacturing plant or foundry.

Earlier this month, Kaynes Technology India Ltd. inked a pact with the Telangana government to set up a semiconductor plant in the state for Rs 2,800 crore.

The proposed facility will be set up in Kongara Kalan, adjacent to the upcoming electronics manufacturing facility of Foxconn, the statement said.