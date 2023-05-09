L&T, Thermax, Siemens, ABB Are The Top Capex Picks By Jefferies

India is on the path of capex cycle recovery despite global uncertainties, according to Jefferies.

The capex revival will lead to a re-rating of industrial stocks, especially when the choices are limited, the research firm said.

Jefferies continues to be 'overweight' on the industrial sector, with its preferred picks being Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Siemens Ltd., Polycab Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., and ABB Ltd.