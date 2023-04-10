L&T Technology To Pay $9.9 Million To Resolve Visa Fraud Allegations

B-1 visas generally do not permit visa holders to perform paid labour while in the U.S. During the time period in question, fees for B-1 visas were between $200 and $300 approximately (Rs 16,398 and Rs 24,597, respectively), and there was no limit on the number of B-1 visas that could be issued, the department said.

Although H-1B visas permit foreign nationals to perform paid labour, the visa fees for such work visas were between $4,000 and $6,000 approximately (Rs 3,27,971 and Rs 4,91,948, respectively).

Such visas are more difficult to obtain because they are limited by an annual cap of 65,000 for foreign nationals, with the equivalent of a Bachelor's degree in an occupation requiring highly specialised knowledge. There are an additional 20,000 H-1B visas annually for those in such occupations with a Master's degree or its equivalent, it said.