L&T Technology Services Joins Forces With Nasscom To Boost Gen AI Startups

Ankit Bose, Head of AI, nasscom, on the partnership, said, “As we progress further into the digital age, nasscom remains committed to fostering and nurturing the AI startup ecosystem in India. We have faith in these startups' capacity to innovate and transform the AI industry, not just domestically, but on an international scale as well. Our collaboration with L&T Technology Services is a significant stride towards that vision, equipping these promising startups with the resources and expertise they require.' Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, L&T Technology Services, added, “We are eager to solidify our engagement with the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. LTTS aims to accelerate the growth of startups in the generative AI sector, assisting them to pivot, scale, and make a substantial impact both locally and globally. We are optimistic about our alliance with nasscom, as we aim to cultivate an environment where artificial Intelligence can thrive and contribute significantly to the country’s digital economy.” Discover how L&T Technology Services is revolutionizing industries with its AI-enabled offerings.