L&T Technology Q2 Results: Revenue Jumps Nearly 4% As Dealmaking Delivers

L&T Technology Services Ltd. has delivered a sequential topline growth though operational profitability dipped.

Revenue of the L&T Group company rose 3.69% over the previous three months to Rs 2,386.5 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 2,387.66-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

L&T Technology Services Q2 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 3.69% at Rs 2,386.5 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,387.66 crore).

EBIT up 3.06% at Rs 407.5 crore (Estimate: Rs 398.25 crore).

EBIT margin down 11 basis points at 17.07% (Estimate: 16.68%).

Net profit up 1.21% at Rs 315.9 crore (Estimate: Rs 312.05 crore).

Interim dividend of Rs 17 per share declared.

In dollar terms, L&T Technology's revenue grew 2% year-on-year to $288.1 million. It was up 3.2% sequentially in constant currency terms.

The pureplay engineering services company won seven $10-million-plus deals and six deals worth more than $15 million in the July-September period.

“Deal momentum was strong with the highlights being a $10-million-plus deal win leveraging SWC capabilities in North America,” Amit Chadha, chief executive and managing director at L&T Technology Services, said in a statement. “This win has been the result of having a superior end-to-end technology stack for wireless and 5G communications, which is a key differentiator for us.”

He attributed the marginal decline in operational profitability to wage hikes that were absorbed in the second quarter.

On Tuesday, L&T Technology's shares fell 1.57% to Rs 4,615.45 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.39% higher at 66,428.09 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.