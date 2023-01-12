L&T Tech To Buy Smart World And Communication Business Of Parent Firm For Rs 800 Crore

L&T Technology Services, in a regulatory filing, mentioned "Rs 800 crore, subject to customary working capital adjustments as set out in the agreement' as consideration for sale".

Smart World & Communication has an employee base of over 700 engineers from diversified technology domains and has crossed an annual revenue of Rs 1,000 crore, L&T Technology Services said in a statement.

Smart World & Communication has expertise in the area of Next-Gen Communications and has been instrumental in the network design, planning, implementation and management including Network Operations Center, OSS, Datacenter, Cloud/Private 5G of over 25,000 locations across India, according to the statement.