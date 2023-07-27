L&T Targets Additional Orders Worth Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY24, But There's A Challenge

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is targeting additional orders worth Rs 2 lakh crore after the first-quarter surge as India's largest construction and infrastructure company reaps gains from the government's spending on rail and roads to irrigation projects.

First-quarter order inflows jumped 57% to Rs 65,000 crore, Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview.

The construction giant reported fresh orders worth Rs 2.3-lakh crore in FY23 and guided for a growth of 10–12% for FY24. This projection could potentially take this fiscal's order inflow to Rs 2.5-2.6-lakh crore.

"Mathematically, instead of working on percentages and possibly feeling complacent," Raman said, "what the company is focusing on, 'where is my next (Rs) 2-lakh crore of incremental orders going to come from?'"

L&T would require three more successful quarters, including the current one, to gain confidence in achieving their guidance. This means a consistent performance in the upcoming quarters is essential for it stay on track to meet its targets.

L&T's optimism stems from India's unwavering focus on infrastructure spending even as private investments are yet to gather momentum. For FY24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government raised the budget for capital expenditure by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore, the highest ever. The focus on capex reflected in L&T's first quarter earnings.