L&T Raises Buyback Price To Rs 3,200, Reduces Shares Offered

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. has increased the buyback price to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,000 apiece.

The construction major has also reduced the maximum number of shares proposed to be bought back from 3.33 crore to 3.12 crore—representing 2.22% of the equity capital, according to an exchange filing.

The decision was taken by the company's buyback committee at its meeting held on Monday.

The buyback price represents a premium of 10.57% over the closing market price of the equity shares on the BSE and NSE on the date of the meeting, the statement further said.

L&T is a widely held company and does not have an identifiable promoter.