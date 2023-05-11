L&T Q4 Results Review: Margins To Recover By FY25, Say Analysts
The margins have bottomed out and are expected to recover from H2FY24 onwards.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates on better project execution across segments and higher sales, according to analysts.
Order inflows will remain strong on the back of infrastructure activities both in domestic and international markets, analysts said. However, operating margins are expected to recover only by FY25, they said.
"Given the improvement in the networking capital levels and the pick-up in private and public capex in coming years, we have increased the standalone multiple to 24 times from 23 times," HDFC Securities said in a post-results report.
The net profit of India’s largest engineering-to-construction company rose 10.98% year-on-year to Rs 4,446.74 crore in the three months ended March, according to an exchange filing. This compares with the Rs 3,965.1 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The earnings were largely driven by strong performance across the infrastructure, information technology, and information technology-enabled services segments.
L&T Q4 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue from operations rose 10.4% to Rs 58,335.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 58,907.23 crore).
Operating profit, or Ebitda, rose 4.8% to Rs 6,832.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,146.99 crore).
Operating margin fell 62 basis points to 11.7% from 12.3% a year earlier.
Shares of the company declined 4.80% to Rs 2,251 apiece as of 10:23 a.m., compared with a 0.11% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Out of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 40 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
Here is what brokerages have to say:
Emkay Global Financial Services
Downgrade L&T to 'hold' from 'buy,' with a March 2024 target price of Rs 2,303 per share, on the back of significant outperformance.
L&T has outperformed the Nifty by 30% in the last one year, while the core margin has remained dismal.
While Ebitda margin (M) in the projects segment has corrected from 9.3% in FY22 to 8.6% in FY23, management has guided for a moderate 40–50 bps improvement in FY24.
The infrastructure segment margin corrected 120 basis points to 7% in FY23. The company has given guidance for sales growth and order inflow growth at 12–15% and 10–12%, respectively.
Management has highlighted that the conservative revenue growth in FY24 is likely to be impacted to some extent by the elections.
Notable achievements for the year are strong order inflows in the core segment, up 19% to Rs 1.72 lakh crore, and net working capital-to-sales at 16.1% vs. 19.7% YoY.
HDFC Securities Institutional Research
Given the record-high order book of Rs 4 lakh crore and order inflows of Rs 2.3 lakh crore; the bottoming out of infrastructure margins; the improvement in subsidiary performance; the improvement in net working capital levels; and the pick-up in private and public capex in the coming years, HDFC has increased the standalone multiple to 24 times from 23 times.
Maintains a 'buy' on the stock with an increased target price of Rs 2,724 per share from Rs 2,373 per share on May 10.
Nuvama
L&T’s order book rose to a record high of Rs 4 lakh crore; the net working capital to sales ratio improved to a five-year best of 16%; and there are Rs 9.7 lakh crore of order prospects for FY24.
Factor in the upper end of sales growth guidance of 12–15% with a delayed margin recovery in FY24/25E core Ebitda margin of 8.9%/9.3%.
Retain ‘buy’ with a revised target price of Rs 2,750 from Rs 2,700 earlier based on a revision in FY24/25E earnings per share by (3)/3%.
Management has guided for a pickup in operating margin from H2FY24, while claims of older projects completed in FY23 may start seeing recovery in FY24/25. It is an upside not factored into the 8.9% FY24E margin estimates.
Management said that FY25 should see most of the current projects getting into the margin-recognition phase, which may take margins above 9% (no management guidance for FY25).
FY24 guidance: order book/sales growth of 10–12%/12–15%. Margin guidance of 9–9.1% versus 8.6% in FY23, given that 40% of older projects, which had cost hits, have already been executed while the remaining shall get executed over the next 12–24 months.
L&T guides for networking capital to sales to stay within 16–18% versus 16.1% in FY23.
All in all, we find L&T an attractive steady compounder (12–15% sales growth) with potential triggers of margin expansion and rising inflows.
Jefferies:
Both of L&T’s key geographies, India and the Middle East, are seeing capex traction.
We maintain a 'buy' rating with a revised price target of Rs 2,900, valuing the core engineering and construction segment at 15 times FY25E.
For FY22–25E, we anticipate the core electronics and communication Ebitda to rise at a 21% CAGR versus 16% in FY15–19, when it traded at 12 times EV/Ebitda.
Risks: 1) No prudent capital allocation 2) Government infrastructure spending is decreasing.