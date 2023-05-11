L&T Q4 Results Review: Margins To Recover By FY25, Say Analysts

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates on better project execution across segments and higher sales, according to analysts.

Order inflows will remain strong on the back of infrastructure activities both in domestic and international markets, analysts said. However, operating margins are expected to recover only by FY25, they said.

"Given the improvement in the networking capital levels and the pick-up in private and public capex in coming years, we have increased the standalone multiple to 24 times from 23 times," HDFC Securities said in a post-results report.

The net profit of India’s largest engineering-to-construction company rose 10.98% year-on-year to Rs 4,446.74 crore in the three months ended March, according to an exchange filing. This compares with the Rs 3,965.1 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The earnings were largely driven by strong performance across the infrastructure, information technology, and information technology-enabled services segments.