L&T Q4 Results: Profit Rises 10.9% On Higher Sales, Project Execution

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.’s fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates on better project execution across segments.

The net profit of India’s largest engineering-to-construction company rose 10.98% year-on-year to Rs 4,446.74 crore in the three months ended March, according to an exchange filing. This compares to the Rs 3,965.1 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The earnings were largely driven by strong performance across the infrastructure, information technology, and information technology-enabled services segments.