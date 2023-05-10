L&T Q4 Results: Profit Rises 10.9% On Higher Sales, Project Execution
Operating margins, however, dropped 62 basis points to 11.71% against 12.3% a year earlier
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.’s fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates on better project execution across segments.
The net profit of India’s largest engineering-to-construction company rose 10.98% year-on-year to Rs 4,446.74 crore in the three months ended March, according to an exchange filing. This compares to the Rs 3,965.1 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The earnings were largely driven by strong performance across the infrastructure, information technology, and information technology-enabled services segments.
L&T Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue from operations rose 10.4% to Rs 58,335.15 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 58,907.23 crore.)\
Operating profit, or Ebitda rose 4.8% to Rs 6832.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,146.99 crore.)
Operating margin fell 62 basis points to 11.7% from 12.3% a year earlier.
Shares of L&T closed 0.30% lower before the results were announced, compared to a 0.29% rise in the benchmark Sensex.