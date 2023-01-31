L&T Q3 Review: To Benefit From Execution, Margin Recovery, Say Analysts

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. third-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates on better project execution across segments, according to analysts.

India's largest engineering-to-construction company will also benefit from execution and margin recovery as the impact of supply disruptions and sharp commodity price rises has eased, they said.

"Centre and PSUs are driving spend, and management is expecting state capex to pick up from Q4 FY23 onward," Jefferies said in a note.

The company's third-quarter net profit surged 23% year-on-year to Rs 3,065.9 crore in the three months ended December, according to an exchange filing. This compares to the Rs 2,570 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The earnings were largely driven by strong performance across segments, primarily led by the infrastructure, IT, and ITeS segments.

Larsen & Toubro Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue from operations rose 17% to Rs 46,390 crore, compared with an estimate of Rs 45,850.5 crore.

Operating profit rose 12% to Rs 5,073.04 crore, against the Rs 4,467.7 crore forecast.

Operating margin came in at 11%, against 11.5% a year earlier.

Shares of the company fell 1.11% to Rs 2,089.40 as of 10:55 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.21% ahead of the Union Budget 2023.

Of the 44 analysts tracking the company, 43 maintain a 'buy' while one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13.6%.

Here’s what brokerages have to say about Larsen & Toubro’s Q3 FY23 performance:

HDFC Securities:

L&T delivered a stable Q3FY23, with revenue/Ebitda/APAT beating our estimates by 4.2/0/4.8%, respectively.

Tendering during the quarter was strong with the award-to-tender ratio at 56% as compared with 57% and 34% in Q3FY22/Q2FY23, respectively.

Ebitda margin at 10.9% that is -52/53bps YoY/QoQ, respectively, was impacted on account of merger integration costs in LTI Mindtree and higher staff costs in the services portfolio.

The Hyderabad metro saw ridership improve to 3,94,000 per day from 3,55,000 in Q2FY23.

As of Dec. 22, L&T received Rs 100 crore in the form of state government assistance from the Telangana government with another Rs 900 crore expected in Q4FY23.

Given the record-high order book of Rs 3.9 lakh crore; bottoming out of infra margins; and the improving health of the Hyderabad metro project, we maintain ‘buy’ with an increased target price of Rs 2,432 per share. The current market price taken was Rs 2,113/share.

Jefferies:

Third-quarter reflects the beginning of upcycle benefits.

Ebitda was in-line with expectations. Order flow growth was strong at 21% YoY driven by domestic demand.

Prospect pipeline is up 24% YoY. Management maintained its 12-15% YoY order flow and revenue growth guidance with confidence in meeting upper end or exceeding it on order flow.

We believe L&T should benefit from execution and margin recovery as impact of supply disruptions and sharp commodity price rise has eased.

Centre and PSUs are driving spend and management is expecting state capex to pick up Q4FY23 onwards.

Private sector capex is gaining momentum with buildings and factories and ferrous metals specifically seeing traction.

Despite global turmoil both India and Middle East, the company’s key geographies are doing well. ME spend is in hydrocarbon and green energy infrastructure.

Oil between $80-100/barrel is a positive sign for L&T as both India and Middle East tend to do well on capex at these levels.

Engineering and construction revenues were up 16% YoY; margin guidance saw caution.

L&T’s order book is Rs 3.9 lakh crore, up 14% YoY and gives comfort on double digit revenue growth in FY22-25E.

Margins in third quarter were 10 bps lower YoY at 8.4% and should recover as execution momentum is maintained.

Though management remains confident that margins have bottomed as inflationary pressures of commodities is behind, the FY23E margins of projects business could be 30-50 basis points lower.

Core working capital is 19% of sales versus 23.1% YoY that improves guidance.

Management improved its FY23 guidance to 19-20% of sales vs 20-22% given sharp improvement in collections despite execution rising.

We maintain 'buy' rating with a price target of Rs 2,650, implying an upside of 26.8%.

Some major risks are: management not following prudent capital allocation and government reducing its focus on infrastructure spending.

Emkay Global Financial Services: