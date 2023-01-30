L&T Q3 Results: Net Profit Beats Estimates On Higher Sales, Operating Profit

International revenues during the December quarter stood at Rs 17,317 crore, contributing 37% of the total revenue.

Total orders secured at the group level during the period were Rs 60,710 crore, a growth of 21% year-on-year.

Orders were received from oil and gas, public spaces, hydel and tunnels, irrigation systems, ferrous metals, and power transmission and distribution segments.

International orders of Rs 15,294 crore during the quarter comprised 25% of the total order inflow.

As on Dec. 31, the consolidated order book of the group stood at a record Rs 3.86 lakh crore.

The company is expected to meet its full-year guidance for revenue and order Inflow given at the beginning of the year on the back of order inflow trend over the last nine months.

"If the present and the last three quarters order award trend continues, we not only expect to meet but exceed our revenue and order inflow guidance for FY23," R Shankar Raman, group chief financial officer at L&T, said in a conference call.

For L&T to meet its guidance of 30% growth, it requires orders worth Rs 2 lakh crore. For that, the company requires to bid for Rs 10 lakh crore worth of tenders, Raman said.

According to Raman, the Union budget on Feb. 1 is the gate that allows people to pause and analyse if there is any change in customs, duties or tax structure that needs to be factored in.

"So, February is the lean month, but if the trend continues in March, then we are confident of beating our guidance. However, we cannot predict the quantum by which we will exceed the guidance," he said.