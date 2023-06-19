LT Foods Aims At Crossing Rs 10,000-Crore Consolidated Revenue In 4 Years

Global FMCG company LT Foods Ltd., which owns the 'Daawat' brand of basmati rice, is aiming at crossing the Rs 10,000 crore revenue mark on a consolidated basis in the next four years, an official said on Monday.

At the group level, the revenue was close to Rs 7,000 crore in FY'23, he said.

The company is also focusing on value-added products, including those in the ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat categories, in a bid to strengthen its position globally.

"We have grown by 28% in the last fiscal and will maintain a 10-12% compound annual growth rate over the next few years. At the group level, the revenue was close to Rs 7,000 crore in FY'23 and will cross the Rs 10,000 crore mark in the next four years," LT Foods CEO (India and Far East) Ritesh Arora said.

The company is diversifying into new value-added product categories, and the revenue from this segment is projected to grow four-fold to be 10% of the company's total turnover in the next 4-5 years, he said.

"We are open to acquisitions in the value-added segment to grow inorganically. The company had acquired 51% of the Jasmine rice brand 'Golden Star' in the U.S. last year," Arora said.

"Daawat Biryani Kit' in three flavours and Cuppa rice are among the products placed in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat categories," he said.

"The new categories are getting good traction, and the company will deepen the geography of its presence", Arora said.

With its portfolio of six brands and a significant market share in the basmati rice category, the company is 'well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for food products in India and abroad', he claimed.

India accounts for about 30% of the company's total consolidated revenue, while the rest comes from various international markets like the US, Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East.

Arora said, "LT Foods has a market share of nearly 30% in the basmati rice category in 1 to 10 kg pack SKUs."

The company is also involved in the bulk basmati segment.

Commenting on India's growth plans, he said, "We see good traction in demand."

On the promoters' holding, which is now at 51%, Arora stated that they will not dilute their stake further.

Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company, through its arm, SALIC International Corporation, acquired about a 9% stake in LT Foods last year.