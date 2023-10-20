L&T Finance Profit Rises, Poonawalla Fincorp Total Income Soars — Earnings Wrap

L&T Finance Holding Ltd.'s profit rose 46% year-on-year for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Consolidated net profit increased 46.42% year-on-year to Rs 595.11 crore for the quarter ended September, as compared with Rs 406.43 crore in the same period last year.

Total income of the lender also rose 6.89% to Rs 3,482.07 crore, as against Rs 3,257.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Other income for the lender increased to Rs 268.23 crore, as compared with last year's Rs 119.26 crore.