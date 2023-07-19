L&T Finance Net Income Rises Over Two-Fold To Rs 531 Crore In Q1
L&T Finance on Wednesday said its net income more than doubled to Rs 531 crore in the April-June quarter
L&T Finance on Wednesday said its net income more than doubled to Rs 531 crore in the April-June quarter, driven by robust loan sales along with higher margins.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 262 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its net income from retail loans jumped 176% on year to Rs 533 crore with steady net interest margins of 11.71% from 11.57%, pulling down its credit cost to 2.78%.
In a statement, the L&T Group company said its retail portfolio jumped to 82% of the total loan book, up from 54% in Q1FY23 and 75 per cent in Q4FY23.
The company attributed rise in retail portfolio to robust disbursements which jumped to Rs 11,193 crore, up 25% on-year driven by strong growth across all retail segments.
The company, which had burned a lot of cash some years back in the wholesale lending, has been on an accelerated route to cut the wholesale book, which in the reporting period declined by 65% on-year -- or as much as Rs 25,992 crore since plan started in FY20 and reducing it by Rs 5,548 crore in Q1FY24 itself, Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director & chief executive said without disclosing the asset under management of the wholesale book.
The quarter saw retail disbursements of Rs 11,193 crore, up 25% in from Rs 8,938 crore in Q1FY23, taking the overall retail book to Rs 64,274 crore, up 34 per cent on-year from Rs 47,794 crore in the year-ago period.
The company also saw marginal improvements in retail asset quality with gross NPAs inching down to 3.21% from 3.41%, and net NPAS to 0.7% from 0.71%. The provision coverage ratio also dipped to 79% and the capital adequacy ratio stood at 25.75.
The company's retail franchise is led by its distribution presence in around 2 lakh villages served by over 1,700 rural branches and over 150 branches across urban centres, servicing over 89 lakh active customers.
The micro-finance firm registered its highest ever quarterly disbursements at Rs 4,511 crore, a growth of 18%.
Its farm equipment finance disbursements grew 15% to Rs 1,757 crore; two-wheeler finance grew 14% to Rs 1,726 crore and consumer loans continued to scale up with Rs 1,162 crore disbursements, up 15%. Housing loans and loans against property rose 39 per cent to Rs 1,299 crore; and SME loans grew almost 10 times to Rs 607 crore from Rs 68 crore in