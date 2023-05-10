L&T, Dr Reddy's, Gujarat Gas, Godrej Consumer Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for the earnings by major companies scheduled to be announced today:
Larsen & Toubro will be in focus on Wednesday as the company company declares its earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. The engineering major is estimated to see double digit growth during the period under review, according to estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
While the company's profitability is expected to take a hit during the quarter, L&T is estimated to post over 9% growth in net profit, shows Bloomberg data.
Pharmaceuticals major Dr Reddy's Laboratories is also among the prominent companies scheduled to announce their financial reports for the March quarter of fiscal 2023.
The company is expected to report double digit growth across metrics, with an expected 69% rise in net profit, according to consensus of analyst estimated tracked by Bloomberg.
Other companies slated to announce their earning today include BASF India, Bosch Escorts Kubota, Gokul Agro Resources, HG Infra Engineering, JBM Auto, Novartis India, Orchid Pharma and others.