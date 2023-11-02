L&T Does Not Expect Impact From Israel-Hamas War, Says CFO Shankar Raman

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. will not face any headwinds from the ongoing Israel- Hamas war as the supply zones are not in the conflict zone, according to R Shankar Raman.

"Our project size is working full clip to their schedule and the sponsors have not slowed down any bit," Raman, the group’s chief financial officer, told BQ Prime’s Sajeet Manghat in an interview.

Even if the war spills over to the neighbouring regions, none of their supply chains are in the conflict zone, he said. “Fortunately for us, from both technical and risk management points of view, we have always looked at those regions as volatile regions.”

However, given that it could be a potential risk, Raman said they will be watchful, "as we don't know how it will escalate".