L&T Chose Fabless Chip Design As It's Not Balance-Sheet Intensive, Says CFO

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s decided to enter fabless chip design instead of manufacturing due to lesser complications, according to Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman.

"The rationale is that we...do not want to be balance sheet intensive in pursuing these opportunities," he told BQ Prime’s Sajeet Manghat in an interview. “We decided to take the fabless space as it does not need scale to compete and is less complicated to unwind.”

The importance of semiconductors is growing and volume is expected to double by 2030 from the current $27 billion in India, Raman said. L&T will invest up to $100 million over a three-year period to design 40-nanometer semiconductor chips, he said.

The company announced on Tuesday that its board approved incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary to engage in the business of fabless semiconductor chip design and product ownership.