L&T Bags Various Orders Under Different Business Units
L&T on Thursday said its Buildings & Factories business has bagged several 'large' projects under its various business units.
One of the projects is for constructing a residential township in Bengaluru, L&T said in a BSE filing.
The business has also bagged orders from a renowned developer for constructing commercial towers in Hyderabad.
Besides, it has got a contract from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur to construct a super specialty hospital and an academic block, the filing said.
The company classifies contracts worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore as large orders.
L&T is a $23 billion Indian multinational firm which operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
