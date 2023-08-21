L&T Bags Contract For Perdaman's Urea Plant In Australia Amid China Plus One Push

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. said on Monday that it won a contract for fabrication and supply of process modules for Australia's largest urea plant, which is being set up by Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers Pty.

The order worth Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore comes amid stiff competition from Chinese companies and is being attributed to a strategic shift in the mindset of developed countries seeking manufacturing alternatives to China.

The order, which is L&T’s largest in the module segment, will constitute supply and installation of 50,000 tonne of fabricated modules and 1,160 tonne of equipment for a 2.3 million tonne per annum urea plant in Australia, according to the company.

The modules and equipment will be fabricated and supplied from L&T Engineering's Kattupalli fabrication facility in Tamil Nadu. The modules will be supplied over 32 months and the equipment over 25 months.