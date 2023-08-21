L&T Bags Contract For Perdaman's Urea Plant In Australia Amid China Plus One Push
It's L&T's largest order in the module segment and constitutes 50,000 tonne of fabricated modules and 1,160 tonne of equipment.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. said on Monday that it won a contract for fabrication and supply of process modules for Australia's largest urea plant, which is being set up by Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers Pty.
The order worth Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore comes amid stiff competition from Chinese companies and is being attributed to a strategic shift in the mindset of developed countries seeking manufacturing alternatives to China.
The order, which is L&T’s largest in the module segment, will constitute supply and installation of 50,000 tonne of fabricated modules and 1,160 tonne of equipment for a 2.3 million tonne per annum urea plant in Australia, according to the company.
The modules and equipment will be fabricated and supplied from L&T Engineering's Kattupalli fabrication facility in Tamil Nadu. The modules will be supplied over 32 months and the equipment over 25 months.
"Australia is 100% import dependent for urea," Vikas Rambal, chairman of Perdaman Chemicals, said in response to a question from BQ Prime. "This plant will initially utilise 50% of the produce for domestic usage while exporting the other half."
"Once the distribution network is in place, we will look at increasing the share of domestic supplies," Rambal said.
In terms of Australia lacking a urea manufacturing plant, Rambal said the cost of production was 10 times that of developing the project in India or in China. The labour cost in India is also six–seven times cheaper. Availability of skilled workforce is another challenge that is being faced by developed economies, according to Rambal.
Without being biased towards India, L&T was chosen for its experience in the field of modular projects in the hydrocarbon sector and for the proximity to India, which is geographically much closer as compared with China, he said.
"On (the) China Plus One strategy, we would like India-Australia relationship to move to the next level from just festivals," Rambal said. "After the Indian PM’s visit to Australia, we have decided to take the relationship to the level of business and industries as well."
L&T's Chief Executive Officer SN Subrahmanyan said they would look at the possibility of expanding the relationship in the field of green ammonia and hydrogen plants as a natural extension for a project, which will have a 1.3 MTPA ammonia plant as well. There will also be several opportunities from Australia's green transition over the coming years.
The equipment to be supplied from L&T's Kattupalli plant will consist of urea reactors, carbamate separators, carbamate condensers and urea strippers.