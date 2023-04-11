L&T Among Companies That Can Now Build Rockets, Satellites: Morgan Stanley

India's new space policy will allow companies like Larsen & Toubro Ltd. to fully manufacture launch vehicles and satellites, according to Morgan Stanley.

The policy attempts to institutionalise the space sector and break the monopoly of the Indian Space Research Organisation, providing clarity on the regulatory framework—ranging from remote sensing to deep-space exploration, the research firm said in an April 10 note.

The policy reform enables ISRO to prioritise research and development of space technologies while allowing the private sector to use ISRO facilities for a fee and invest in new infrastructure, it said.

The private sector—including companies like L&T—will now be able to build rockets, satellites, and launch vehicles as well as collect and disseminate data, the report said.

L&T has been contributing to the indigenous capabilities of the Indian space sector for over five decades, providing critical subsystems.

Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' rating on the stock and sees a potential upside of 25%.