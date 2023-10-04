BQPrimeBusiness NewsLPG Subsidy Hiked For Ujjwala Beneficiaries To Rs 300 Per Cylinder
LPG Subsidy Hiked For Ujjwala Beneficiaries To Rs 300 Per Cylinder

04 Oct 2023, 3:41 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>LPG cylinders. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
LPG cylinders. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

The government on Wednesday hiked the subsidy paid to poor women who got cooking gas connections under Ujjwala scheme, to Rs 300 per cylinder from the current Rs 200, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Ujjwala beneficiaries currently pay Rs 703 per 14.2-kg cylinder as against the market price of Rs 903. After the decision of the Union Cabinet, they will now pay Rs 603.

